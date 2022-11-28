Group One Trading L.P. Buys New Shares in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Group One Trading L.P. owned 0.24% of Noodles & Company at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at $2,050,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 33.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 19.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 174,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 245.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 158,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 41.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 433,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 126,785 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

NDLS opened at $5.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.33. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.42 million, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $81,090.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 908,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,650.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 81,167 shares of company stock valued at $372,968 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.