Group One Trading L.P. Has $527,000 Stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Group One Trading L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,841 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 591.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 546,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 467,101 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 96,596 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 28,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

TZA opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $53.15.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.