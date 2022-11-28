Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,483 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $677,566,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 35.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $547,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 39.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,291,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $389,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,975 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $68,873,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $36.36 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.99.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.