Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,180 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 11,516 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,122 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 226,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 89,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 0.5 %

Halliburton stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC upped their price target on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.99.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.