Head to Head Analysis: United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) & Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Health Products and Enovis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get United Health Products alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products N/A N/A -$30.55 million ($0.01) -26.51 Enovis $3.85 billion 0.78 $71.66 million $0.48 115.54

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than United Health Products. United Health Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

89.4% of Enovis shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Enovis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares United Health Products and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -1,621.87% Enovis 0.94% 4.46% 2.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for United Health Products and Enovis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Enovis 0 2 7 0 2.78

Enovis has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.50%. Given Enovis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enovis is more favorable than United Health Products.

Volatility & Risk

United Health Products has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enovis beats United Health Products on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Health Products

(Get Rating)

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. It serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, military medical care providers, hemodialysis centers, assisted living and nursing homes, and veterinary hospitals; and EMS, fire departments, and other first responders, as well as dental, oral, and maxillofacial surgery offices. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.