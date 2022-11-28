Head to Head Comparison: American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) versus Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV)

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Envirotech Vehicles’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $5.16 billion 0.23 $5.90 million $0.01 1,039.04 Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 19.56 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -5.78

American Axle & Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Axle & Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Axle & Manufacturing and Envirotech Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 1 6 1 0 2.00 Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.48%. Given American Axle & Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Axle & Manufacturing is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing 0.07% 15.04% 1.25% Envirotech Vehicles -100.18% -10.66% -10.49%

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing beats Envirotech Vehicles on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment provides axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears and assemblies, and connecting rods and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 automotive suppliers. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has technology development agreement with Suzhou Inovance Automotive Ltd. and REE Automotive Ltd. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

