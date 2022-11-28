Head to Head Review: iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) & Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF – Get Rating) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for iCo Therapeutics and Sarepta Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get iCo Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sarepta Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $143.91, suggesting a potential upside of 25.61%. Given Sarepta Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sarepta Therapeutics is more favorable than iCo Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

iCo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sarepta Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares iCo Therapeutics and Sarepta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -288.85% Sarepta Therapeutics -81.76% -97.37% -23.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iCo Therapeutics and Sarepta Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.11 million ($0.40) -2.35 Sarepta Therapeutics $701.89 million 14.33 -$418.78 million ($8.21) -13.95

iCo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarepta Therapeutics. Sarepta Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iCo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About iCo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Satellos Bioscience, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in developing novel therapeutics. It operates through a proprietary technology platform, MyoReGenX™ and Leveraging MyoReGenX™, which identify stem cell based regeneration deficits in muscle diseases and develop therapeutic solutions. The company was founded by Frank Gleeson and Michael Rudnicki in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping. The company is also developing AMONDYS 45, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the dystrophin gene; SRP-5051, a peptide conjugated PMO that binds exon 51 of dystrophin pre-mRNA; SRP-9001, a DMD micro-dystrophin gene therapy program; and SRP-9003, a limb-girdle muscular dystrophies gene therapy program. It has collaboration agreements with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd; Nationwide Children's Hospital; Lysogene; Duke University; Genethon; and StrideBio. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for iCo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.