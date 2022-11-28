Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 21,946 Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of ESS Tech worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESS Tech

In other ESS Tech news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 63,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $254,716.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 583,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,342.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 63,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $254,716.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 583,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,342.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Craig E. Evans sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,403,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,515.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,569 shares of company stock worth $1,212,717. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESS Tech Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of GWH stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

ESS Tech Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

