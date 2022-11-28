Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MORN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Morningstar by 866.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Morningstar by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,402,000 after acquiring an additional 157,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 72.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,220,000 after acquiring an additional 90,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $20,918,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,248.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,268,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,242,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.34, for a total value of $745,521.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,265,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,086,138.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,248.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,268,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,242,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,175 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,995 in the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MORN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MORN stock opened at $246.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 86.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.22 and its 200-day moving average is $235.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $350.21.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

