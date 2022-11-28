Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 2,072 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CAT opened at $235.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.