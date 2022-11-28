Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 3,074 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $117.30 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

In other Globe Life news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $2,502,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,469,638.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,511 shares of company stock worth $10,075,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.38.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

