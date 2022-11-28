Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 164.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

DXC opened at $29.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna cut shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.