Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 2,400 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after buying an additional 39,419 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 81,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 56,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 29,830 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Summit Insights cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

AMBA opened at $72.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

