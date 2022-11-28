Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,592,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,465,000 after acquiring an additional 176,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 24.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,648,000 after acquiring an additional 914,711 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 15.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,583,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after acquiring an additional 610,400 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 5.9% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,251,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 237,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,819,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after acquiring an additional 359,553 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.