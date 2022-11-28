Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,429 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Chubb by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 81,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.73.

NYSE CB opened at $216.23 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

