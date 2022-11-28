Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Seagen were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter worth about $239,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 256.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 708.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN stock opened at $123.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.48.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,662.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,290. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

