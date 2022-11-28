Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 1.1 %

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

DLB stock opened at $72.07 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

