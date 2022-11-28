Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $301,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Boeing were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Boeing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after buying an additional 62,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 14.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $463,090,000 after buying an additional 301,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

BA opened at $178.36 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The company has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

