Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $317,000 Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in IDEX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in IDEX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $236.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $240.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insider Activity at IDEX

In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

