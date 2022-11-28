Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $326,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 412.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.25.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $176.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

