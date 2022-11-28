Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 159.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.6 %

Globus Medical Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $71.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06.

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

