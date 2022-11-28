Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $362,000 Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,067 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $434,144,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 70,015.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,520 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725,599 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $137,219,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,925,000 after buying an additional 442,800 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock opened at $124.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of -139.47 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $404.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,458,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,458,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,317 shares of company stock valued at $32,283,872 in the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

