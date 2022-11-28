Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $373,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 286.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 89,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,724,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $411.36 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $664.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.90 and a 200-day moving average of $366.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
