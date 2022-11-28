Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $418,000 Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TMP opened at $84.01 on Monday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.73.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.12). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $129,477.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,758.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.