Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $420,000 Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,988 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

MAN opened at $88.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $115.54.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.50%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

