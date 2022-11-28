Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 242.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.02 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

