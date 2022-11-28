Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 4,154.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $52.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In other news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $148,954 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.