Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $342,000 in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TuSimple by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in TuSimple by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TSP shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

TuSimple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.89. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 4,697.76% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

TuSimple Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

