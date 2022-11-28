Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $430,000 in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PDM opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.51%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

