Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $855.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $772.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $704.18. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $858.38. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at $132,250,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,327 shares of company stock valued at $20,161,843 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

