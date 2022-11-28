Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $446,000 Investment in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 477.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

EGBN opened at $46.68 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

