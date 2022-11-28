Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 56,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

CNA stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

