Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 2,494 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 29.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 32.73 and its 200 day moving average is 31.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 126.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

