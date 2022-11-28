Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Bruker by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKR. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $68.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $87.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

