Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 7,235 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,235 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 311,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after acquiring an additional 21,403 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,832 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of TJX opened at $81.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $81.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,833. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.