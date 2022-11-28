Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36,175 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 125.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in Autodesk by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 235,060 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Autodesk by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 38,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.19.

Autodesk stock opened at $200.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $285.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

