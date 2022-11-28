Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 130,703 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,703 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fortive were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 197.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Shares of FTV opened at $68.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

