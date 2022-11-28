Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,667 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Premier were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Premier by 37.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

