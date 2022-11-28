Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 174,619 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174,619 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PG&E were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PG&E by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PG&E by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,366,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE PCG opened at $15.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

