Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 266,519 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266,519 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 109.5% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.3% during the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 137,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $171.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.64 and a 200-day moving average of $158.79. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

