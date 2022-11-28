Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 406,900 Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 406,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Safe Bulkers worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 1.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 453,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

NYSE SB opened at $2.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

