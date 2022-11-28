Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 51,829 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,829 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 14.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,671,000 after purchasing an additional 43,503 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AMETEK by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in AMETEK by 128.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AME. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Shares of AME opened at $142.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.00%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

