Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 53,000 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.33% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 690.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Applied Molecular Transport Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Molecular Transport

(Get Rating)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.