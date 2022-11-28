Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 5,910 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 37.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 309.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

MHK opened at $102.91 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.