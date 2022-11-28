Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 85,675 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,675 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $309.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $311.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.73.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

