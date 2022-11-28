Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $305,000 Position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,659,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.
Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 0.4 %
BLCO stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.20.
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
