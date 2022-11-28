Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $311,000 Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $59.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. Analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

