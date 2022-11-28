Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 272,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.20% of Vroom as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 21.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

VRM opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $171.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.27 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

