Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,714 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in News were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of News during the second quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 310.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of News by 128.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of News by 63.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $18.58 on Monday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.32.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

