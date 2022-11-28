Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 104,470 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,173,172 shares of company stock valued at $104,939,583. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $388.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.22. The company has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

